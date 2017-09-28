Flag replaced, statements sent out after students bullied for participating in Pledge of Allegiance

An early morning photo captured Jason Newberry saying the Pledge of Allegiance outside of Orrs Elementary School.

"You know, one or two people did start showing up, he was very excited,” said Lisa Newberry, Jason’s mother. “Like yay I did it."

On Wednesday, the ten-year-old boy told CBS46 he and another student were bullied for participating in the Pledge of Allegiance when it was recited over the loudspeaker on Tuesday during homeroom.

“Me and him got called KKK, Nazis, and we just kept on getting bullied that whole day," he said.

After CBS46 confronted school district leaders, the principal sent home a letter to parents saying in part, "All students have the right to stand or not stand to recite the Pledge of Allegiance. They have the right to choose their response to the pledge without ridicule at school and without influence by any staff member."

A teacher also apologized in a letter for telling her students that she won’t participate in the pledge of allegiance or national anthem.

The school replaced its battered flag on Thursday. A brand new one now waves proudly outside of Orrs.

"When I pulled up they were changing our flag because it was so mangled and all that," Lisa Newberry said.

The flag was torn and stuck on a tree on Wednesday. A spokesperson for the school district said after our story aired, they decided to get a new one.

Newberry says she's proud of her son and hopes the school will support the children who do decide to stand for the stars and stripes.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.