Atlanta Humane Society: Parvo isn't always a death sentence

Whitaker was neglected.

The sweet Maltese mix was found abandoned in a rural area. He was transported to the Atlanta Humane Society.

“He got neutered, got a mass, recovered and got a haircut, and he was doing great,”

Then things went downhill quickly. Whitaker contracted Parvo.

“The symptoms with any dog that has Parvo is they are not going to want to eat, they’re going to be nauseous, their stomach is going to hurt,” said Kimberly Consiglio of Shelter Medicine Team. "That's exactly what Whitaker had. He had bloody diarrhea, he was depressed and not feeling good. When people, dog owners specifically, hear Parvo they freak out. There's a stigma that's attached to Parvo that it’s not treatable, that it’s deadly.

"What I want people to know about the Parvo virus: yeah it’s everywhere, but it’s not a death sentence. This is a treatable disease, it’s not a disease you have to euthanize every animal for."

Unvaccinated and young puppies are at risk for Parvo. It’s not known where Whitaker contracted the virus, but the shelter is taking steps to make sure it doesn’t cause an outbreak.

“You can get Parvo, it’s fecal-oral contact, so it’s in the poop, it’s in their vomit, in their urine,” Consiglio said. "It’s really interesting to see the fight that they all put on for a week or so, just to see their personality and them not giving up. You work really hard and the staff works really hard to take care of them, and it’s really rewarding to see them make it.”

