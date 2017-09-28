Family wants more sidewalks after daughter was hit, killed by vehicle

Tiffany Crawford, 29, was buried Wednesday. Her sisters say her life was taken too soon.

"Tiffany was a very loving person who loved to sing," says Bridgette Taylor.

"She was my best friend. She was my best friend," says Paula Baldwin.

Around 8 p.m. on Sept. 21, Crawford was walking down Stewart Mill Road when she was hit by a passing driver. Her body was knocked into a ditch and she later died from her injuries.

The investigation by Georgia State Patrol continues and charges are pending for the driver. But Crawford's family says another issue may have saved their loved one. The family points out, and we found in other areas, that there are partial sidewalks. But along the stretch of road in question, there aren't any.

The family says this is a dangerous situation.

"Anytime of day, you can see somebody walking, trying to go to the store because a lot of people don't have cars so they walk. And as you stand here, you can see how much traffic is up and down this road here," says Crawford's mother, Hattie Crawford.

CBS46 reached out to Douglas County and we're told the county does not have a program where sidewalks are installed on streets, except within the walking distance of schools. Subdivision developers are required to install sidewalks within their new subdivision, and entrances off other roads into the subdivision.

Still, the family is pleading for Douglas County to add more sidewalks.

"Somebody else's daughter could get hit. So sidewalks could save somebody else's life. My child is gone, but other people, somebody else's life could be saved from having a simple sidewalk," says Hattie Crawford.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved