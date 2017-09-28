Man shot in downtown Atlanta - CBS46 News

Man shot in downtown Atlanta

Police say a man was shot in downtown Atlanta Thursday afternoon.

The shooting occurred on Auburn Avenue and Jesse Hill Drive near Grady Memorial Hospital, according to a spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department.

The unidentified victim was taken to the nearby hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

