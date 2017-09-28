Better Call Harry: Ameriserve Garage Door

Making a purchase that requires delivery and installation is a huge hassle.

First, you block out a four-hour window for a serviceman that may or may not show up.

After a no-show and two months of cancelations, a Jonesboro homeowner turned to Better Call Harry for results.

Tommy Stuart has had it with his old garage door, circa 19-something. It is worn out.

So when he looked across the driveway and noticed his neighbor was getting a new garage door, he had to have it.

“But this is just one of the better doors on the market,” Stuart said.

It was top of the line. The door was installed by a company out of Buford: Ameriserve.

“And I talked to the installer and really liked the guy,” Stuart said.

He ordered his garage door, putting $800 down.

“I wrote a check,” Stuart said. “I don’t use credit cards.”

Just like the garage door, the deal fell apart. One delivery day, Ameriserve was a no-show. Stuart said when he called, they told him the new door had been damaged and needed to be reordered.

With the old garage door barely hanging on, Stuart waited. He said Ameriserve rescheduled five times over two months.

“In fact, I asked the guy if they were going to get it done in my lifetime and he started laughing,” Stuart said. “I was like, ‘I don’t really mean that to be funny, that was literal.’”

This isn’t our first story about Ameriserve. Last spring the Better Business Bureau gave the garage door installer an “F” for failing to respond to customer complaints. A company spokesman promised to do better.

The company worked its way up to a “B-“, but that didn’t help Stuart.

“I asked for my money back, and he said there would be a 50 percent restocking fee,” Stuart said. “I said, ‘Restocking? You don’t have it, you’ve been trying to get one for eight weeks.”

Stuart wanted the door, and we made sure he got it. A company spokesperson apologized for the delays.

Three days later, Stuart got his door.

“The door is just a good gauge of aluminum,” he said.

Stuart loves the new door, and for the inconvenience, Ameriserve’s owner gave him a 20 percent discount.

“Thanks Harry, thanks for coming out and helping us out cause I really didn’t think this was going to happen,” Stuart said.

Thumbs up to Ameriserve for making its customer happy. If you put down a deposit on anything, pay with a credit card, get a work order with an installation date and the terms of cancelation.

