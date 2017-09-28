Railroad line could offer commuters another way home

An armed standoff has ended peacefully in southwest Atlanta.More >
An armed standoff has ended peacefully in southwest Atlanta.More >
An almost invisible railroad line through downtown Atlanta could offer commuters another way home.More >
An almost invisible railroad line through downtown Atlanta could offer commuters another way home.More >
Police say a man was shot in downtown Atlanta Thursday afternoon. The shooting occurred on Auburn Avenue and Jesse Hill Drive near Grady Memorial Hospital.More >
Police say a man was shot in downtown Atlanta Thursday afternoon. The shooting occurred on Auburn Avenue and Jesse Hill Drive near Grady Memorial Hospital.More >
An Alpharetta Police officer is recovering after he was struck by a suspected drunk driver along the northbound lanes of GA 400 in Fulton County early Thursday morning.More >
An Alpharetta Police officer is recovering after he was struck by a suspected drunk driver along the northbound lanes of GA 400 in Fulton County early Thursday morning.More >
Tuesday morning at Orrs Elementary School, 10-year-old Jason Newberry said he and one classmate put their hand over their heart while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. He said when they did, others in the class called them names.More >
Tuesday morning at Orrs Elementary School, 10-year-old Jason Newberry said he and one classmate put their hand over their heart while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. He said when they did, others in the class called them names.More >
An autopsy released in the death of Chase Massner shows he had a history of heroin abuse and also revealed that he had traces of meth and morphine in his system at the time of death.More >
An autopsy released in the death of Chase Massner shows he had a history of heroin abuse and also revealed that he had traces of meth and morphine in his system at the time of death.More >
A measure to make marijuana a non-jailable offense passed a committee Tuesday, sending the legislation to the full city council on Monday.More >
A measure to make marijuana a non-jailable offense passed a committee Tuesday, sending the legislation to the full city council on Monday.More >
A Preston Smith Elementary teacher's aide resigned Tuesday morning after a Facebook post went viral in Lubbock Monday.More >
A Preston Smith Elementary teacher's aide resigned Tuesday morning after a Facebook post went viral in Lubbock Monday.More >