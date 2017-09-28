Photographer remembers time at Playboy following death of Hugh Hefner

Photographer David Rams says he never had the chance to go to the Playboy Club, which once sat on Luckie Street. But he says he traveled the country with Playboy, taking revealing and racy pictures for the magazine.

He also talked about life behind the lens. For 17 years, he was one of the top photographers for the magazine, capturing hundreds of women as they bared all.

He says life in Playboy was just as crazy as you'd imagine.

"We'll go down to MARTA and during the day when it's not as busy, we'll find a place and have her take her clothes off...and we never got caught!" says Rams.

Let's not forget Hugh Hefner's famous mansion parties, which Rams attended.

"I saw lots of celebrities, a lot of drinking, just lots of craziness," says Rams.

He says working for the man in charge was more than just a good time. He watched the growth of an era.

"I think he was a very important person in our history in pop culture," says Rams. "He went places no one had ever gone before, he was an innovator...I feel proud in that I did my part in what he represented."

But when faced with the naked truth, Rams will be the first to tell you there's a fine line between celebrating women's bodies and exploiting them.

"Girls would come in, and they take their clothes off, and I'd have moments where I'd feel bad. Part of me is like, that's not right," says Rams. "With Playboy, it's like eating popcorn -- you can get a lot of it, tastes real good, but there's no nutritional value."

But Rams can't deny the legacy of his boss, telling CBS46 his impact will last a lifetime.

"For the type of magazine it was, it was like family there," says Rams. "I just have such warmth, I made a lot of friends there."

