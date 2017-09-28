Atlanta sees latest 90-degree-day in 31 years

Atlanta broke the 90 degree mark for the second straight day Thursday, which is unusual this late in September.

Wednesday's high of 90 was followed by Thursday's high of 91 degrees.

When do the 90's end?

The 90's typically end on Sept. 8 in Atlanta, while this year's latest 90 occurred on Sept. 28 (so far). The latest 90-degree-day on record in Atlanta is Oct. 9 from 1941.

So far, this year is the ninth-latest Atlanta has seen a 90-degree-day.

Latest 90-degree-day in more than 30 years

When Atlanta hit 90 degrees on Wednesday, it was the first time Atlanta hit 90 degrees after Sept. 26 since 1986!

So far, there have been 31 total 90-degree-days after Sept. 26 in Atlanta since records have been kept.

Why so hot?

The reason for the heat is fairly simple. Following Hurricane Irma, north Georgia has been mostly dominated by high pressure, as other hurricanes -- Maria and Jose -- have tracked nearby off the U.S. coast.

Temperatures have spiked without passing cold fronts and very little rain.

