Bribery scandal could impact Atlanta's mayoral election

The bribery scandal at Atlanta City Hall could have a profound impact on this year's mayoral election.More >
The bribery scandal at Atlanta City Hall could have a profound impact on this year's mayoral election.More >
An early morning photo captured Jason Newberry saying the Pledge of Allegiance outside of Orrs Elementary School.More >
An early morning photo captured Jason Newberry saying the Pledge of Allegiance outside of Orrs Elementary School.More >
Photographer David Rams says he never had the chance to go to the Playboy Club, which once sat on Luckie Street. But he says he traveled the country with Playboy, taking revealing and racy pictures for the magazine.More >
Photographer David Rams says he never had the chance to go to the Playboy Club, which once sat on Luckie Street. But he says he traveled the country with Playboy, taking revealing and racy pictures for the magazine.More >
An armed standoff has ended peacefully in southwest Atlanta.More >
An armed standoff has ended peacefully in southwest Atlanta.More >
An almost invisible railroad line through downtown Atlanta could offer commuters another way home.More >
An almost invisible railroad line through downtown Atlanta could offer commuters another way home.More >
Tuesday morning at Orrs Elementary School, 10-year-old Jason Newberry said he and one classmate put their hand over their heart while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. He said when they did, others in the class called them names.More >
Tuesday morning at Orrs Elementary School, 10-year-old Jason Newberry said he and one classmate put their hand over their heart while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. He said when they did, others in the class called them names.More >
An autopsy released in the death of Chase Massner shows he had a history of heroin abuse and also revealed that he had traces of meth and morphine in his system at the time of death.More >
An autopsy released in the death of Chase Massner shows he had a history of heroin abuse and also revealed that he had traces of meth and morphine in his system at the time of death.More >
A measure to make marijuana a non-jailable offense passed a committee Tuesday, sending the legislation to the full city council on Monday.More >
A measure to make marijuana a non-jailable offense passed a committee Tuesday, sending the legislation to the full city council on Monday.More >
Two dogs and money were stolen from a doggie boarding house in Buckhead early Wednesday.More >
Two dogs and money were stolen from a doggie boarding house in Buckhead early Wednesday.More >
A Preston Smith Elementary teacher's aide resigned Tuesday morning after a Facebook post went viral in Lubbock Monday.More >
A Preston Smith Elementary teacher's aide resigned Tuesday morning after a Facebook post went viral in Lubbock Monday.More >
The bribery scandal at Atlanta City Hall could have a profound impact on this year's mayoral election.More >
The bribery scandal at Atlanta City Hall could have a profound impact on this year's mayoral election.More >
It appears a series of expensive charter flights are quickly catching up with President Trump's Health and Human Services Secretary.More >
It appears a series of expensive charter flights are quickly catching up with President Trump's Health and Human Services Secretary.More >
Georgia and Atlanta economic developers are scrambling to win the Amazon prize, a new corporate headquarters worth billions of dollars in jobs and investment.More >
Georgia and Atlanta economic developers are scrambling to win the Amazon prize, a new corporate headquarters worth billions of dollars in jobs and investment.More >
A former Atlanta city official took a plea deal Tuesday after admitting to taking thousands of dollars in bribes.More >
A former Atlanta city official took a plea deal Tuesday after admitting to taking thousands of dollars in bribes.More >
Senator David Perdue (R-GA) blasted the failed attempt of Republican senators to repeal and replace Obamacare Tuesday.More >
Senator David Perdue (R-GA) blasted the failed attempt of Republican senators to repeal and replace Obamacare Tuesday.More >
Your health insurance is at stake as lawmakers try again to pass a new health care bill. The bill would end both Medicaid expansion under Obamacare and subsidies for consumers. It would instead direct that money to the states to use on health care.More >
Your health insurance is at stake as lawmakers try again to pass a new health care bill. The bill would end both Medicaid expansion under Obamacare and subsidies for consumers. It would instead direct that money to the states to use on health care.More >
Questions about residency have sparked explosive accusations of harassment in a political race involving a candidate running for mayor of Roswell.More >
Questions about residency have sparked explosive accusations of harassment in a political race involving a candidate running for mayor of Roswell.More >
CBS46 is going in-depth and looking at the bid to attract Amazon. It could take $1 billion in incentives to get the company to build its second headquarters, and Atlanta is among the top contenders for the 50,000 new jobs that come along with the project.More >
CBS46 is going in-depth and looking at the bid to attract Amazon. It could take $1 billion in incentives to get the company to build its second headquarters, and Atlanta is among the top contenders for the 50,000 new jobs that come along with the project.More >
The controversy surrounding the national anthem is transcending the NFL. In metro Atlanta, many are making their position on taking a knee, or standing up during the anthem, very clear.More >
The controversy surrounding the national anthem is transcending the NFL. In metro Atlanta, many are making their position on taking a knee, or standing up during the anthem, very clear.More >
Former Rep. Anthony Weiner was sentenced Monday to 21 months in prison for sexting with a minor.More >
Former Rep. Anthony Weiner was sentenced Monday to 21 months in prison for sexting with a minor.More >