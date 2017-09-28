Police: Bank robber leaves note on back of bill, which included address

Police say they quickly caught a bank robber in Clayton County after the man used the back of a bill for his demand note, which included the address of his deceased brother.More >
Police say a man was shot in downtown Atlanta Thursday afternoon. The shooting occurred on Auburn Avenue and Jesse Hill Drive near Grady Memorial Hospital.More >
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate an deputy-involved shooting in Spalding County.More >
Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot and killed during a home invasion in DeKalb County on Sunday.More >
Tuesday morning at Orrs Elementary School, 10-year-old Jason Newberry said he and one classmate put their hand over their heart while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. He said when they did, others in the class called them names.More >
An autopsy released in the death of Chase Massner shows he had a history of heroin abuse and also revealed that he had traces of meth and morphine in his system at the time of death.More >
A measure to make marijuana a non-jailable offense passed a committee Tuesday, sending the legislation to the full city council on Monday.More >
A Preston Smith Elementary teacher's aide resigned Tuesday morning after a Facebook post went viral in Lubbock Monday.More >
