Police: Bank robber leaves note on back of bill, which included address

Police say they quickly caught a bank robber in Clayton County after the man used the back of a bill for his demand note, which included the address of his deceased brother.

The robbery occurred on Sept. 15.

The Clayton County Police Department says when they went to the address, the found a woman who turned out to be the suspect's mother-in-law. After positively identifying Octavious Weems as the suspect, police say they obtained a search warrant for him.

Police say Weems turned himself in to authorities on Sept. 25 and admitted to the robbery. Weems says he used the money to pay his bills, according to authorities.

He's currently being held at the Clayton County Jail.

