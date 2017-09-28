Police: 61-year-old woman attacked, killed by dog

Police say a 61-year-old woman was attacked and killed by a dog in Gilmer County Thursday, which is about 80 miles north of Atlanta.

The Gilmer County Sheriff's Office says the dog was killed after the attack.

No information was provided by authorities on the dog, or why it attacked the woman. The woman's identify has also not been released by authorities.

Police say more information will be provided as they continue to investigate the incident. Check back with CBS46.com for the latest developments on this story.

