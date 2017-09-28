VIDEO: DUI crash forces Rockdale County school superintendent into early retirement

The superintendent of Rockdale County Schools is resigning in disgrace in October because of a DUI arrest Sunday.

Video from a surveillance camera shows a white pickup truck hitting another car from behind, losing a wheel and running off the road into the gas station's parking lot.

McDonough police say the driver of that pickup truck was Superintendent Richard Autry.

The arresting officer said Autry caused the crash because he was going too fast and couldn't slow down.

According to the police report, Autry was fresh off celebrating the Atlanta Falcons' big win over Detroit at a local bar. Police said he admitted to having "multiple beers."

They wrote Autry was leaning heavily on the gas pumps as they spoke with him, and when they tried to give him a business card for the tow truck, his grip wasn't good enough to hold onto it.

The report states he blew .19 on his breath test, which is more than twice the legal limit of .08.

Autry has been with the Rockdale County School District for 18 years.

Copyright 2017 Meredith Corporation (WGCL-TV) All rights reserved.