Metro Atlanta helps Hurricane Maria victims

Georgia is now helping Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands ravaged by Hurricane Maria.

More than 100 Hurricane Maria victims are in local hospitals, flown in on massive military planes to Dobbins Air Reserve Base. From the hard-hit island of St. Croix, 40 patients were flown in Wednesday night and 10 more Thursday night. In the coming days, even more are expected to arrive.

Thursday, Jet Blue came through, chartering a jet headed straight for Puerto Rico just for Red Cross workers who waited for days for a flight to the island.

A sea of volunteers spent Thursday processing mountains of donations pouring out of several buildings in Smyrna going to Puerto Rico.

Andre Gomez was born and raised on the island and opened his business, The Porchlight Latin Kitchen, to take in donations.

“Three and a half million people, plus are stranded…This was a cry for help that I put out there..It was just a, ‘Hey, bring some water, bring some canned goods, bring some diapers,’ and now it's obviously we've overfilled,” Gomez told CBS46.

“For me, this is something I have to do,” shared Natalia Conchaney, a student at Life University. The Puerto Rico native helped load water onto a truck headed for the airport hoping it might reach her family back home.

“My nephews don’t have water…we are hoping some of this just gets there as soon as possible,” Conchaney shared.

If you'd like to donate, here’s the information:

The two Puerto Rican restaurants in Smyrna/Marietta have joined forces and secured a cargo plane to transport donated goods to Puerto Rico. The plane leaves on Sun Oct, 1.

You have until Saturday, Sep. 30 to donate!



You can bring all supplies and donations to either Porch Light Latin Kitchen or Buen Provecho ATL Restaurant during their regular business hours (posted below). Any donation is welcomed!!



Here is a list of supplies that are needed:

Bottled water (there is no drinking water on the island) Insect repellent (this is critical!!) Ziplock bag with travel sized toiletries Canned goods (preferably those with a pull top opening) Powdered milk Hand sanitizer Batteries (any size but especially C and D) Baby formula Diapers Adult diapers Baby wipes First aid kits Non prescription medicine (for children and adults) Gently used clothing (no winter clothes please!) Cleaning supplies Feminine hygiene products Duct tape Trash bags Disposable silverware Sheets Towels Battery powered fans Gloves

Porch Light Latin's

300 Village Green Cir SE Smyrna, GA 30080 Suite 110

Tues.-Fri: 11:45-2:30; 5:30-10pm

Sat: Noon-3; 5:30-10pm



Buen Provecho's

2468 Windy Hill Rd SE, Marietta, GA 30067

Tues.-Wed: 11:30-3:30pm

Th: 11:30-8pm

Fri.-Sat:11:30-9pm

