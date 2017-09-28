Matt Ryan's locker, sideline markers, restroom signs from Georgia Dome all up for auction

You still have time to own a piece of Atlanta Falcons history. Nearly everything inside the Georgia Dome is being sold.

The Georgia Dome will be demolished in less than two months to make room for a hotel and park for tailgating.

There have been so many memories inside the Georgia Dome as it was home to the Falcons for 25 years. Now it's just months from being imploded, but through the website GeorgiaDomeSale.com, you can put a piece of it in your home.

A little bit of everything is up for auction.

"[The] 50 yard line would be perfect," says Sidney Cox.

And he could have that portion of the field from the Falcons' final game if he beats out the current $600 bid.

One of the most expensive items listed is Matt Ryan's locker, which is bidding for $6,000 at last check. On the lower end, you can get a pair of NFL headsets for $45.

There's plenty to choose from -- endzone pylons, goal post pads, sideline yard markers, and even signs for the men's and women's restrooms, which are bidding for $25.

But if you're still looking for the seat you watched the game from inside the Georgia Dome, those are long gone. They were auctioned off this past spring.

And time is running out on this auction too, as it ends Saturday.

