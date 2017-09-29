Daycare bus intentionally set ablaze in Gwinnett County

Police are searching for the people responsible for setting a Gwinnett County daycare bus on fire early Tuesday morning.

Police say the bus was set on fire just around 1 a.m. outside the Harvest School on North Deshong Road in Stone Mountain.

Surveillance video shows a person walking around the bus just before it ignites. The video also captures firefighters attempting to extinguish the flames.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Officials at the facility say they have no idea who would target them.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact Gwinnett Fire Investigations at 678-518-4890. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

