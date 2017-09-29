Morehouse AD robbed by woman he met off Craigslist

Police say a 61-year-old woman was attacked and killed by a dog in Gilmer County Thursday, which is about 80 miles north of Atlanta.More >
Police say a 61-year-old woman was attacked and killed by a dog in Gilmer County Thursday, which is about 80 miles north of Atlanta.More >
Morehouse College Athletic Director Andre Pattillo was robbed at gunpoint at his home in a Craigslist meetup gone bad.More >
Morehouse College Athletic Director Andre Pattillo was robbed at gunpoint at his home in a Craigslist meetup gone bad.More >
Rapper Young Thug found himself on the wrong side of the law Sunday while driving in Brookhaven.More >
Rapper Young Thug found himself on the wrong side of the law Sunday while driving in Brookhaven.More >
Tuesday morning at Orrs Elementary School, 10-year-old Jason Newberry said he and one classmate put their hand over their heart while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. He said when they did, others in the class called them names.More >
Tuesday morning at Orrs Elementary School, 10-year-old Jason Newberry said he and one classmate put their hand over their heart while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. He said when they did, others in the class called them names.More >
Police say they quickly caught a bank robber in Clayton County after the man used the back of a bill for his demand note, which included the address of his deceased brother.More >
Police say they quickly caught a bank robber in Clayton County after the man used the back of a bill for his demand note, which included the address of his deceased brother.More >