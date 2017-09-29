Morehouse AD robbed by woman he met off Craigslist

Morehouse College Athletic Director Andre Pattillo was robbed at gunpoint at his home in a Craigslist meetup gone bad.

The incident happened on September 19.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, Pattillo had arranged a meeting with a woman he'd met on Craigslist at his home on Lees Mill Road. After having drinks with the woman, he went into his bedroom to lay down.

While he was in bed, a n armed man came into the bedroom and pointed the gun at him and told him to lay on the floor. The man then took his phone, bank card, laptop and a Glock 9 millimeter handgun. Pattillo said he'd also heard another man's voice but didn't see him.

As Pattillo was being robbed, he heard the woman say "Baby, I'm sorry. I just needed some money for my kids".

When he saw that the suspects were distracted, Pattillo was able to run out of the door. He went to an area house and rang the doorbell and asked for the residents to call 911.

Pattillo has been Director of Athletics at the school since July of 2000. He was a star athlete at the school in the mid-1970's.

