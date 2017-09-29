Construction on Hartsfield-Jackson's ATLNext project expected to snarl traffic

Construction on Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport's new project ATLNext begins and that means already congested traffic will have to squeeze into even less space.

ATLNext is a $6 billion, 20-year plan to upgrade and expand the world's busiest airport. It will update ticketing areas, build a new concourse and a new runway.

Starting this Sunday, the airport will begin to build massive canopies outside the North terminal and the construction will disrupt traffic every night from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

The canopies will span both the north and south terminals and connect both parking decks. The canopies will also add a dramatic entrance into the domestic terminal.

Airport officials say the work will have a minimal impact on customers dropping off or picking up passengers. "it's going to drastically transform the exterior of our airport."

The first round of work will result in the closure of two outer lanes in front of the north terminal. The lower roadway, bus lane and sidewalk at the lower roadway will also be partially closed as the work continues.

"You'll see a spike of between 600 and 800 million in the first two years of execution and then 6 billion over the life of the program," Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed said when the project was announced in May of 2016.

Reed also explained where this money is coming from.

"It comes from a number of fees related to the airport, and a partnership with Delta Air Lines and our other airline partners," Reed said. "It comes from airport parking and airport concessions. All those revenue streams you experience as part of your daily or weekly travel to Hartsfield-Jackson."

When asked what financial role the city of Atlanta would take in the upgrades, Reed said, "All of these funds are going to be paid out of the airport fund. They are actually separate funds that can't be co-mingled. So the airport funds have to remain at Hartsfield Jackson."

