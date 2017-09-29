MARTA to simulate crisis scenario this weekend

If you live in Midtown Atlanta, or if you plan to visit the area this weekend, be warned: You might hear explosions and see a lot of police activity.

But don't worry. It's only a drill.

MARTA is calling it Georgia's largest emergency preparedness exercise. It will involve actors, explosions and huge plumes of smoke in an effort to create a realistic scenario for first responders.

@MARTAPolice will host Georgia’s largest emergency preparedness exercise on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 10pm - 3am https://t.co/bKcsogkUEC pic.twitter.com/6X4ptggNCe — MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) September 27, 2017

MARTA's CEO says exercises like this are critical because they can help identify areas that need improvement. He says the recent terror attacks on London's rail system underscores the importance of running various scenarios.

The drill will begin Saturday night at 9 p.m. and will continue into the early morning hours on Sunday.

If you'll be in the area, keep in mind that 10th Street between West Peachtree and Peachtree streets will be closed from 9 p.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Sunday. Also, Peachtree Place will be closed between West Peachtree and Peachtree streets from 7 p.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Sunday.

The Midtown MARTA station will also be closed during that time period, but the agency says it will have buses bridging the gap for rail passengers.

Road closures in effect

As for the loud explosions and police activity, CBS46 has learned that people within a five-mile radius might be able to hear it.

