Louisiana school requiring student athletes to stand during national anthem

A Louisiana high school principal is ordering student athletes to stand during the national anthem or face losing playing time or participation in their sport for not doing so.

In a letter sent to student athletes and parents on Thursday, Waylon Bates, the principal of Parkway High School, a publicly funded school in Bossier City, La., said the school "requires student athletes to stand in a respectful manner throughout the national anthem during any sporting event in which their team is participating."

In the letter, Bates writes that "continued failure to comply will result in the removal from the team. Parkway High School is committed to creating a positive environment for sporting events that is free of disruption to the athletic contest or game."

Facebook user Breana Boone posted a copy of the letter and says she is sad at the stance the school is taking. She says her father, brother and sister all served in the military.

According to the Washington Post, the letter has drawn scorn from the American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana, which warned the school that "forcing students to stand during the national anthem or punishing students who 'take a knee' in protest of racial injustice and police brutality would violate students' First Amendment rights."

Parkway High School's next football game is Friday night at 7 p.m.

