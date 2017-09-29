Person of interest in hit-and-run allegedly plows vehicle into crowd of fighting girls

The Georgia State Patrol is searching for a woman who allegedly rammed her vehicle into a crowd of young girls who were fighting in a street in Spalding County on Wednesday.

The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. on Quilly Street in Griffin.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety says a group of girls were fighting in the middle of the street when 31 year-old Shameka Sharell Peoples allegedly drove her Lexus SUV into the group. She ran over one of the young girls and continued on.

Five of the girls were injured. One was airlifted to Grady Hospital where her condition is unknown at this time. The other four were taken to Spalding County Hospital.

if you have any information on Peoples' whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Georgia Department of Public Safety at 770-254-7201.

