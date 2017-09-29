Police searching for missing Gwinnett County man

Police in Gwinnett County are searching for a man that has been missing for a week.
Jordan Johnson, 19, was reported missing by his mother on September 22. The family is from Stone Mountain.
Jordan is described as a black male, around 5'11" tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and khaki pants.
If you have any information, please contact Gwinnett County Police at 770-513-5431.
