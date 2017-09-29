Man taken into custody accused of shooting

One man has been shot and another man was taken into custody Friday morning following a shooting in southwest Atlanta.

According to police, officers responded to the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at Peyton Place for a report of a male shot.

At this time, police have not released many details. We are continuing to gather more information. Stay tuned to CBS46 and CBS46.com for the latest developments.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.