Man taken into custody accused of shooting

One man has been shot and another man was taken into custody Friday morning following a shooting in southwest Atlanta.More >
One man has been shot and another man was taken into custody Friday morning following a shooting in southwest Atlanta.More >
Police say they quickly caught a bank robber in Clayton County after the man used the back of a bill for his demand note, which included the address of his deceased brother.More >
Police say they quickly caught a bank robber in Clayton County after the man used the back of a bill for his demand note, which included the address of his deceased brother.More >
Police say a man was shot in downtown Atlanta Thursday afternoon. The shooting occurred on Auburn Avenue and Jesse Hill Drive near Grady Memorial Hospital.More >
Police say a man was shot in downtown Atlanta Thursday afternoon. The shooting occurred on Auburn Avenue and Jesse Hill Drive near Grady Memorial Hospital.More >
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate an deputy-involved shooting in Spalding County.More >
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate an deputy-involved shooting in Spalding County.More >
Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot and killed during a home invasion in DeKalb County on Sunday.More >
Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot and killed during a home invasion in DeKalb County on Sunday.More >
One man has been shot and another man was taken into custody Friday morning following a shooting in southwest Atlanta.More >
One man has been shot and another man was taken into custody Friday morning following a shooting in southwest Atlanta.More >
If you live in Midtown Atlanta, or if you plan to visit the area this weekend, be warned: You might hear explosions and see a lot of police activity.More >
If you live in Midtown Atlanta, or if you plan to visit the area this weekend, be warned: You might hear explosions and see a lot of police activity.More >
Construction on Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport's new project ATLNext begins and that means already congested traffic will have to squeeze into even less space.More >
Construction on Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport's new project ATLNext begins and that means already congested traffic will have to squeeze into even less space.More >
Georgia is now helping Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands ravaged by Hurricane Maria.More >
Georgia is now helping Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands ravaged by Hurricane Maria.More >
You still have time to own a piece of Atlanta Falcons history. Nearly everything inside the Georgia Dome is being sold.More >
You still have time to own a piece of Atlanta Falcons history. Nearly everything inside the Georgia Dome is being sold.More >
Morehouse College Athletic Director Andre Pattillo was robbed at gunpoint at his home in a Craigslist meetup gone bad.More >
Morehouse College Athletic Director Andre Pattillo was robbed at gunpoint at his home in a Craigslist meetup gone bad.More >
Rapper Young Thug found himself on the wrong side of the law Sunday while driving in Brookhaven.More >
Rapper Young Thug found himself on the wrong side of the law Sunday while driving in Brookhaven.More >
Police say a 61-year-old woman was attacked and killed by a dog in Gilmer County Thursday, which is about 80 miles north of Atlanta.More >
Police say a 61-year-old woman was attacked and killed by a dog in Gilmer County Thursday, which is about 80 miles north of Atlanta.More >
Tuesday morning at Orrs Elementary School, 10-year-old Jason Newberry said he and one classmate put their hand over their heart while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. He said when they did, others in the class called them names.More >
Tuesday morning at Orrs Elementary School, 10-year-old Jason Newberry said he and one classmate put their hand over their heart while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. He said when they did, others in the class called them names.More >
Police say they quickly caught a bank robber in Clayton County after the man used the back of a bill for his demand note, which included the address of his deceased brother.More >
Police say they quickly caught a bank robber in Clayton County after the man used the back of a bill for his demand note, which included the address of his deceased brother.More >