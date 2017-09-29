Standing room only tickets available for Atlanta Falcons game

The Atlanta Falcons will play the Buffalo Bills Sunday, October 1 and for the first time ever the team will be selling single game standing-room only tickets.

Fans with standing-room only tickets will be able to watch the game from the the 200 and 300 Skybridges, the AT&T Perch on the 200 level, the Budweiser Biergarten, the 100-Yard Club (however ushers will not allow fans to enter seating sections there) and nine bars scattered around the stadium.

Tickets will cost about $57 and will be sold at Gate 2 of the stadium beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 29.

It is unclear at this time if the stadium would continue selling standing-room only tickets in the future.

