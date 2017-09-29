Man struck, killed by vehicle in Home Depot parking lot - CBS46 News

Man struck, killed by vehicle in Home Depot parking lot

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: Clayton County Sheriff's Office Source: Clayton County Sheriff's Office
Source: WGCL Source: WGCL
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

Clayton County authorities are searching for a driver responsible for a fatal hit and run in Morrow.

Police say the incident occurred in a Home Depot parking lot on Mount Zion Road, Friday morning.

If you recognize the vehicle or have information regarding the driver, contact police immediately. 

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46