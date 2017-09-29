Coroner identifies Polk County deputy shot, killed in the line of duty on Friday

Authorities have captured a man they say shot and killed a Polk County Deputy on Friday.

The deputy was killed while investigating a stolen vehicle in Polk County.

According to Northwest Georgia News, the shooting happened around 11 a.m. on Santa Claus Road near Highway 100 between the cities of Cave Spring and Cedartown. Another officer was also shot but was wearing a bulletproof vest.

The Polk County Coroner has identified the deceased deputy as 29-year-old Kristen Hearne. Hearne was a detective with the Criminal Investigation Division of the Polk County Police Department. She leaves behind a husband and a three-year-old child.

The surviving officer has been identified as David Goodrich. He is a retired EMT and administered first aid to Hearne, trying to save her life. According to officials, it’s not routine for an investigator to wear a vest. Hearne was going out just as a backup for Goodrich.

Police issued a Blue Alert following the incident in order to help locate suspect, Seth Brandon Spangler. Spangler was taken into custody after walking out of the woods. He has been charged with felony murder.

Spangler had outstanding warrants out of Walker County for probation violations. The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is working with Polk County police.

Authorities are also saying a female suspect is in custody. She has been identified as Samantha Roof.

Bond has already been denied for Spangler. They usually do first appearances over Skype, but in this case, the judge has already denied his bond.

Spangler's next appearance will be in Superior Court at a date and time yet to be determined.

Highway 100 was shut down during the investigation but have since re-opened.

