Deputy shot and killed in Polk County

CBS46 has received word that a deputy has been shot and killed while investigating a stolen vehicle in Polk County on Friday.

According to Northwest Georgia News, the shooting happened around 11 a.m. on Santa Claus Road near Highway 100 between the cities of Cave Spring and Cedartown. Another officer was also shot but was wearing a bulletproof vest.

A @BlueAlertUs has been issued for Seth Brandon Spangler, W/M, 5'8", 130 lbs., brown eyes, brown hair, in area of 123 Santa Clause Road, Cave Spring, GA, considered armed and dangerous, do not approach, dial 911. pic.twitter.com/2YSAOybZCY — GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) September 29, 2017

They're also saying a female suspect is in custody and a male suspect is still at large.

Highway 100 is shut down as the investigation continues.

