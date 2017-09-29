Supporters rally for marijuana decriminalization in Atlanta

Construction on Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport's new project ATLNext begins and that means already congested traffic will have to squeeze into even less space.More >
Several social justice groups gathered Friday outside the city jail to support Atlanta City Councilman Kwanza Hall's proposal to make possession of a small amount of marijuana a non-arrestable offense.More >
The Atlanta Falcons will play the Buffalo Bills Sunday, October 1 and for the first time ever the team will be selling single game standing-room only tickets.More >
Atlanta Police tell CBS46 they are investigating two shootings that both occurred within blocks of one another, Friday morning.More >
If you live in Midtown Atlanta, or if you plan to visit the area this weekend, be warned: You might hear explosions and see a lot of police activity.More >
Morehouse College Athletic Director Andre Pattillo was robbed at gunpoint at his home in a Craigslist meetup gone bad.More >
Rapper Young Thug found himself on the wrong side of the law Sunday while driving in Brookhaven.More >
Police say a 61-year-old woman was attacked and killed by a dog in Gilmer County Thursday, which is about 80 miles north of Atlanta.More >
Tuesday morning at Orrs Elementary School, 10-year-old Jason Newberry said he and one classmate put their hand over their heart while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. He said when they did, others in the class called them names.More >
A measure to make marijuana a non-jailable offense passed a committee Tuesday, sending the legislation to the full city council on Monday.More >
