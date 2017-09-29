ESPN: Atlanta Hawks' point guard Dennis Schroder arrested for battery

Atlanta Hawks' Dennis Schroder (17) looks for a way past Orlando Magic's D.J. Augustin (14) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. Atlanta won 111-92. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

An Atlanta Hawks player found himself on the wrong side of the law, Thursday.

Dennis Schroder, a point guard, was arrested in metro Atlanta on a misdemeanor battery charge, according to ESPN.

The Hawks released the following statement regarding the incident:

“We are aware of an incident involving Dennis Schröder earlier this morning. We are still gathering information as it pertains to the situation, and out of respect for the legal process, we will have no further comment at this time.”

Schroder was the team's second-leading scorer last season, leading the team in assists.

