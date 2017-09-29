Police: 3 males, 1 female steal vehicle in Doraville

Police have arrested one female and they are on the hunt for three males following an armed car theft in Doraville.

The victim told police he was rushed by three men when he left a QuikTrip on Buford Highway around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 26.

He told police two of the males produced firearms and demanded the keys to his Malibu. The victim dropped the keys and ran back into the gas station.

The males entered the vehicle and drove away from the scene.

The vehicle was spotted by authorities around 5 a.m. off Baywood Drive. It was occupied by four people. All four people inside the vehicle jumped out of the car and the fled the scene on foot.

Police were able to apprehend one female, identified as 19-year-old Shadamieon Williams. She was in possession of a .22 caliber firearm.

The three other suspects are considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information as it relates to this case, contact police.

