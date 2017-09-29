Victim identified in Hortense Place homicide

The Atlanta Police Dept. has identified the woman found dead on Sept. 21 on Hortense Place in Northwest Atlanta.

After media reports of the body found, a family member of the deceased contacted the police and provided the identity of the person. She has been identified as 17-year-old Dennetta Franks of Carrollton, Georgia.

Franks was reported missing to Columbus Police on Sept. 9. Investigators are continuing their efforts to identify anyone involved in the homicide.

