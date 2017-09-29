Non-identical twins wanted for murder of college student

Police have issued arrest warrants for two 19-year-old men accused of a killing a Brewton Parker College student.

Khalil and Khalif Wagner, who are non-identical twins, are wanted for multiple charges including murder and aggravated assault.

Police say an altercation occurred between 20-year-old victim Stevenson Derival and another man at a party September 24 in the 1100 block of Walker Street. Another victim, 22-year-old Jabari Bridges, was also shot by the perpetrator but sustained non-life threatening injuries.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Khalil and Khalif Wagner, call 911, the GBI office in Eastman at 478-374-6988, or the Mt. Vernon Police Department at 912-583-2771.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.