Westside Trail of Beltline opens, one step closer to encircling Atlanta

Atlantans on the west side have a new place to walk, run and meet their neighbors.

Another segment of the Atlanta Beltline opened on Friday, the latest link in the 22-mile trail that will eventually encircle the city.

It was a grand opening for a path paved with hope and promises. The new three-mile stretch of the Atlanta Beltline opened up on the city’s west side. The trail, three years in the making, is designed to connect neighborhoods that hadn’t been connected before.

“Giving people another way to get to work, to get to school, to get healthy,” said Brian McGowan. “Really, I think it’s one of the most transformative things the city has ever done.”

Along with its share of praise, the Beltline has come with an ample amount of criticism for the lack of affordable housing along the already completed eastside trail in the Old Fourth Ward.

The Beltline’s new CEO said there are nearly a thousand affordable homes along the trail. He’s set a goal of 10,000 by the time it’s finished.

On the west side, the City of Atlanta points to the old Adair School, which will have 30 affordable apartments when it’s converted into the Academy Lofts.

“Until we connected the Atlanta Beltline with Southwest Atlanta, people said it was only an amenity for affluent people, the bottom line is we connected 12 neighborhoods today and we’re right here off of Cascade Road, so you’re going to be able to get from where we’re standing right now to Ponce City Market and Piedmont Park in the heart of the city.”

The Westside Trail now joins the Eastside Trail, which is already in use. Soon, the Southeast section will be added along with the Southwest portion, and finally the Northside. Construction is expected to be finished on the Beltline by 2023.

This is the largest expansion of the Beltline so far. Eventually, once it’s finished, 45 neighborhoods will be connected.

