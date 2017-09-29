Cedartown High School band plays Taps in honor of fallen officer Kristen Hearne

The Cedartown High School band, cheerleaders and football team honored fallen officer Det. Kristen Hearne after she was shot and killed in the line of duty on Friday.

Before their game on Friday night, the band played Taps in tribute. Football players and cheerleaders ran out onto the field carrying the Thin Blue Line flag. Facebook fan Stacy Wheeler Hillis caught the moving tribute on camera and posted it to her page.

