Cedartown High School band plays Taps in honor of fallen officer Kristen Hearne

Morehouse College Athletic Director Andre Pattillo was robbed at gunpoint at his home in a Craigslist meetup gone bad.More >
Authorities have captured a man they say shot and killed a Polk County Deputy, Friday.More >
Rapper Young Thug found himself on the wrong side of the law Sunday while driving in Brookhaven.More >
Tuesday morning at Orrs Elementary School, 10-year-old Jason Newberry said he and one classmate put their hand over their heart while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. He said when they did, others in the class called them names.More >
The Atlanta Police Dept. has identified the woman found dead on Sept. 21 on Hortense Place in Northwest Atlanta.More >
