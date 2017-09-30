Viral Video: Woman dances her way through airport after canceled flight

After missing her connecting flight and getting stuck in the airport overnight, a traveler at Charlotte Douglass International Airport created a video that is going viral.



Mahshid Mazooji posted a YouTube video that shows her dancing with airport workers and fellow travelers to Lionel Richie’s 1983 hit song “All Night Long (All Night).’ The video has received more than 1.9 million views on YouTube.

In the video's description, Mazooji posted "I missed my connecting flight in Charlotte, and I didn't want to sit in anger all night long, so instead I did what makes me happiest...DANCE!!!! Oh, and I made some really great friends along the way! Thank you for dancing your troubles away with me!!! :)"

