Viral Video: Woman dances her way through airport after canceled flight

Morehouse College Athletic Director Andre Pattillo was robbed at gunpoint at his home in a Craigslist meetup gone bad.More >
Morehouse College Athletic Director Andre Pattillo was robbed at gunpoint at his home in a Craigslist meetup gone bad.More >
Authorities have captured a man they say shot and killed a Polk County Deputy, Friday.More >
Authorities have captured a man they say shot and killed a Polk County Deputy, Friday.More >
The Atlanta Police Dept. has identified the woman found dead on Sept. 21 on Hortense Place in Northwest Atlanta.More >
The Atlanta Police Dept. has identified the woman found dead on Sept. 21 on Hortense Place in Northwest Atlanta.More >
Authorities say a 101-year-old suburban Boston woman died when a stovetop fire spread through her kitchen and ignited her clothing.More >
Authorities say a 101-year-old suburban Boston woman died when a stovetop fire spread through her kitchen and ignited her clothing.More >
Clayton County authorities are searching for a driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run in Morrow that was caught on surveillance camera.More >
Clayton County authorities are searching for a driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run in Morrow that was caught on surveillance camera.More >