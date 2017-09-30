Friend: Slain Georgia officer the 'absolute kindest person'

CEDARTOWN, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia police officer killed while investigating a stolen vehicle is being remembered as a devoted wife and mother who was always willing to help others.

Polk County police Officer Kristin Hearne was fatally shot Friday when she and Officer David Goodrich investigated a car found beside a rural road. Goodrich's bulletproof vest protected him from serious injury. The suspected gunman, 31-year-old Seth Brandon Spangler, was arrested a few hours later after he emerged from a patch of woods and surrendered.

Nicole Smith, of Rockmart, has been a close friend of Hearne's since high school. Smith recalls the 29-year-old officer as "the absolute kindest person anyone would ever meet."

Police Chief Kenny Dodd says Hearne was a five-year veteran of the department who worked hard and loved her job.

