Woman killed in accident on I-75

A Savannah woman died early Saturday morning after being hit by a car on I-75N in Monroe County.



According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to an auto accident at 12:35 a.m. on I-75N near Pate Road.

Their investigation revealed that a Toyota Camry, driven by 62-year-old Rosalynn Ruth, was traveling northbound on the interstate when the driver lost control and struck the guardrail. She had exited her vehicle when a Mercedes E350 struck the Camry head-on. Ruth was in the immediate area of her vehicle and was also struck. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The other driver was taken to the hospital for injuries. The investigation into the accident is ongoing.

