Persons of interest identified in College Park fatal shooting

Jamal McQuarters was shot and killed in the Hickory Park Apartment Complex. | Source: Fulton County Police

Fulton County Police have released the photos of two men they have named as persons of interest in a fatal shooting that occurred in College Park.

According to authorities, Jamal McQuarters was shot and killed in the Hickory Park Apartment Complex located in the 4900 block of Delano Road. McQuarters survived for seven days but passed away due to his injuries, September 28.

If you recognize the men in the photos released by police or have information regarding this case, contact Crime Stoppers or the Fulton County Police Department.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.