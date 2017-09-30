Bernie Sanders wades into Atlanta mayor's race

Liberal icon Bernie Sanders is wading into the crowded Atlanta mayor's race as he campaigns and raises money for Vincent Fort.More >
Liberal icon Bernie Sanders is wading into the crowded Atlanta mayor's race as he campaigns and raises money for Vincent Fort.More >
According to authorities, Jamal McQuarters was shot and killed in the Hickory Park Apartment Complex located in the 4900 block of Delano Road.More >
According to authorities, Jamal McQuarters was shot and killed in the Hickory Park Apartment Complex located in the 4900 block of Delano Road.More >
Atlanta Police tell CBS46 they are investigating two shootings that both occurred within blocks of one another, Friday morning.More >
Atlanta Police tell CBS46 they are investigating two shootings that both occurred within blocks of one another, Friday morning.More >
Construction on Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport's new project ATLNext begins and that means already congested traffic will have to squeeze into even less space.More >
Construction on Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport's new project ATLNext begins and that means already congested traffic will have to squeeze into even less space.More >
Several social justice groups gathered Friday outside the city jail to support Atlanta City Councilman Kwanza Hall's proposal to make possession of a small amount of marijuana a non-arrestable offense.More >
Several social justice groups gathered Friday outside the city jail to support Atlanta City Councilman Kwanza Hall's proposal to make possession of a small amount of marijuana a non-arrestable offense.More >