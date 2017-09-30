Shipping, warehouse facility to close

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) - Ricoh Logistics Corporation is permanently shutting down a Georgia shipping facility and warehouse, affecting 50 workers.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports any of those functions that will remain in the state will be handled by Ricoh Electronics, Inc. Both companies are under the umbrella of Ricoh Company, a Japanese electronics company

A Ricoh Logistics spokeswoman says about 90 percent of the Lawrenceville facility's full-time workforce will be rehired by Ricoh Electronics, Inc.

