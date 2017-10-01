'It was like the wild, wild west out here'; Gwinnett County PD investigating deadly overnight shooting at Norcross nightclub

Atlanta police are investigating after a city council member and candidate for city council were robbed on Saturday night.More >
The Gwinnett County Police Dept. is investigating after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Norcross early Sunday morning.More >
According to authorities, Jamal McQuarters was shot and killed in the Hickory Park Apartment Complex located in the 4900 block of Delano Road.More >
Clayton County authorities have identified the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run in Morrow that was caught on surveillance camera.More >
Khalil and Khalif Wagner, who are non-identical twins, are wanted for multiple charges including murder and aggravated assault.More >
The Gwinnett County Police Dept. is investigating after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Norcross early Sunday morning.More >
Ricoh Logistics Corporation is permanently shutting down a Georgia shipping facility and warehouse, affecting 50 workers.More >
Police in Gwinnett County searching for a man that has been missing for a week have found him and he is safe.More >
Police are searching for the people responsible for setting a Gwinnett County daycare bus on fire early Tuesday morning.More >
Eleven-year-old Chase Duncan can’t explain just how special his dad, his hero, Cpl. Michael Duncan is to him.More >
Tuesday morning at Orrs Elementary School, 10-year-old Jason Newberry said he and one classmate put their hand over their heart while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. He said when they did, others in the class called them names.More >
Dunkin’ Donuts is downsizing their menu at the end of October. Why? “Doughnut Mojo.”More >
Morehouse College Athletic Director Andre Pattillo was robbed at gunpoint at his home in a Craigslist meetup gone bad.More >
State officials in California are investigating an incident after a teacher may have allegedly contaminated students’ flutes with bodily fluids.More >
Williams-Sonoma is offering you the chance to work for them this holiday season and you don’t even have to get out of your pajamas.More >
