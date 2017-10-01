'It was like the wild, wild west out here'; Gwinnett County PD investigating deadly overnight shooting at Norcross nightclub

The Gwinnett County Police Dept. is investigating after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Norcross early Sunday morning.

The incident began as a person shot call shortly before 1 a.m. at Midnight Blu Café on Jimmy Carter Boulevard. The first victim was a woman shot in the leg. She was transported with non-life threatening injuries.

Gwinnett police still on scene collecting evidence. Dozens of bullets were shot. pic.twitter.com/0MNpjSNF5i — Ashley Thompson (@AshleyCBS46) October 1, 2017

Shortly after, police received another call of a person shot at the Shell gas station on Jimmy Carter Boulevard. The man was found dead inside of a vehicle with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Detectives learned the man was originally shot in the parking lot of Midnight Blu Café and was driven to the Shell gas station. Police are questioning that driver. There were reportedly multiple shooters and multiple witnesses who fled the scene.

Police said it all started after a fight broke out inside of the nightclub then spilled outside into the parking lot. That's when police said multiple people started shooting, dozens of bullets flying through the air hitting buildings, cars and two people.

"From what we've been told, there were multiple shooters, there were people running," said Cpl. Deon Washington. "There were people inside of vehicles. Again, this is a large scene and detectives are working to determine why there were so many shooters and what actually sparked those shots being fired."

One man at the scene pulled the woman shot in the leg out of the fray.

"Once the gunshots start coming out, I saw her on the ground bleeding really bad from the leg, so I just ran outside and grabbed her," said Kevin Birch. "Me and a couple of other people picked her up and brought her inside. I mean, something like this happened at this time of night, it was crazy. It was like the wild, wild west out here."

Detectives continue to speak to witnesses to gather more information. Anyone with information is asked to call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or visit crimestoppersatlanta.org.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.