Atlanta City Council member, candidate robbed at gunpoint

Atlanta police are investigating after a city council member and candidate for city council were robbed on Saturday night.

Police responded to the campaign headquarters of Andrea Boone on Lynhurst Drive SW just before 10 p.m. on Friday. Police were told by Boone and Council Member C.T. Martin that a black male approached them at gunpoint and demanded money and the keys to their vehicle.

The man took valuables and the keys to a rented 2016 Chevy Malibu and fled the scene in the vehicle. No one was injured during the incident.

APD’s robbery unit is investigating.

