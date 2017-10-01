President Jimmy Carter celebrates 93rd birthday Sunday

Help CBS 46 wish President Jimmy Carter a happy 93rd birthday!

Carter, the 39th President of the United States of America was born on Oct. 1, 1924 in Plains, Georgia. The U.S. Navy Veteran was elected to the Georgia State Senate in 1962, elected as Georgia's 76th Governor in 1971 and was elected as the nation's 39th president in 1976.

Aside from his political career, Carter has been recognized for his service work, founding the Carter Center in 1982. The nonpartisan, nonprofit Center addresses national and international issues of public policy. Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, are also very active in Habitat for Humanity.

Happy birthday, Mr. President!