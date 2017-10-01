Drivers to Atlanta's airport to encounter road congestion

ATLANTA (AP) - Travelers headed to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport could encounter more congestion at the terminal curbside, as the airport steps up construction of massive canopies outside the terminal.

That will squeeze more vehicle traffic into less space at the world's busiest airport.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that starting Sunday, the airport will begin "substantial canopy construction" on the Terminal North roads. That will disrupt traffic every night.

The airport recommends that during this construction, travelers allow an extra half-hour to get through the airport.

Hartsfield-Jackson now advises domestic travelers get to the airport 2.5 hours before their departure time, and for international travelers to arrive 3 hours before their flight.

