VIDEO: Deputy hits deer while driving; suffers minor injuries

A Crisp County Sheriff's Deputy is lucky to be alive after he hit a deer while responding to a call for service with blue lights and siren.

In the 27 second clip, you can see the deputy drive down a dark road as two deer cross his path.

According to the Crisp County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Deputy Cranford was taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries to his wrist. After being treated, he returned to duty.

The Sheriff's Office wants residents to use caution when driving due to deer in the area.

