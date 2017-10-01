Father's post about how rapper Waka Flocka Flame helped his wife, son goes viral

A Michigan father has received an abundance of support from social media after posting a heartfelt message about rapper Waka Flocka Flame on Facebook.

The father says his son suffers from Cerebral Palsy and his wife suffers from Lupas. In the post he states:

Some of you know my wife suffers from lupus and my youngest has cerebral palsy. This guy has put us in contact with his doctors that are into holistic / aboriginal therapy. The type of doctors only the elite have access to with unbelievable proven results! Waka Flocka Flame I wanna thank you for the time you spent with Jaiden and my family. He keeps saying "Did Waka Flocka go home" in the saddest voice.

The post contained multiple photos of Waka Flock with family and one video shows the rapper interacting with the son as he played a game on his I-Pad.

The post has been shared over 52,000 times and liked over 70,000 times.

