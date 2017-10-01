Man escapes home during SWAT situation

Atlanta Police are investigating after a man escaped a home during a SWAT standoff.

Police were called to the 1600 block of Alvarado Terrance regarding someone shooting a gun. When officers arrived, they found a male shooting into the air.

The male went into a home as a female exited the same home. Officers were told the female may have been shooting into the air as well.

The female struggled with officers as they attempted to detain her. She was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and released on scene.

The male came back outside but shortly re-entered the home. Officers were unable to make contact with the male, which led to the SWAT team being called to the scene.

When the SWAT team entered the home, no one was found inside. The case remains under investigation.

