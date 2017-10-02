Chase Massner to be laid to rest Monday

The family of Chase Massner will finally be able to say goodbye to their loved one as the Army veteran will be laid to rest on Monday.

The body of the 26 year-old father and husband was found behind a house in Kennesaw in July. He was missing for over three years. The medical examiner couldn't determine an exact cause of death but did say Massner had drugs in his system.

Massner went missing in March 2014, and his remains were found in July of 2017 underneath the deck of a residence in Cobb County. Some notable points state in the report showed that Massner's body was wrapped in tape around his legs and chest, then his body was wrapped in a tarp and then placed underneath a poured concrete slab.

Brad Clement, the 31 year-old who admits he was the last person to see Massner back in 2014, now awaits a probable cause hearing on charges of concealing Massner's death. He has not been charged with murder in the case.

Investigators believe Clement buried his friend's body behind a Kennesaw home he once owned.

Massner's funeral is a private ceremony and is being handled by the Darby Funeral Home in Canton.

