CBS46 News at 9pm to air on Peachtree TV

CBS46 announced today the launch of CBS46 News at 9 on Peachtree TV (WPCH). The one-hour newscast will premiere on sister-station Peachtree TV on Monday, October 16th and air seven days a week.

CBS46 News at 9 on Peachtree TV will be the earliest newscast to air in primetime each night.

“We know Atlanta is an early commuter market due to traffic and the 9 p.m. News will be a great opportunity for viewers to get a complete newscast and get a full night’s rest,” said CBS46 & Peachtree TV Vice President/General Manager Mark Pimentel.

The newscast will feature co-anchors Sharon Reed and Ben Swann, Chief Meteorologist Paul Ossmann, Meteorologist Ella Dorsey and Sports Director Fred Kalil.

“CBS46 News at 9 on Peachtree TV is designed for Atlanta’s primetime audience. It’s local, it’s real and we’re delivering it when Atlanta viewers want it,” said CBS46 News Director Steve Doerr. ?