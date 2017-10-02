Atlanta Braves GM resigns, breach of rules cited as reason

The Atlanta Braves have confirmed that General Manager John Coppolella has resigned his position, effective immediately.

Baseball insider Ken Rosenthal says the team cited a breach of rules in the international market as the reason for the resignation. Rosenthal says the resignation is believed to stem from issues with the Braves' acquisition of talent in Latin America.

"Major League baseball is investigating the matter with our full cooperation and support," said John Hart, Braves President of Baseball Operations in a press release. "We will not be issuing any further comment until the investigation is complete."

Coppolella has held the position since October 1, 2015. The Braves have a 150-183 record in the two years that Coppolella has served as general manager.

Special Assistant Gordon Blakeley has also resigned.

