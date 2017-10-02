Vegas shooting suspect's father was on FBI's Top 10 Most Wanted list

The father of Stephen Paddock, the man believed to be responsible for the shooting that killed 58 people and injured over 500 more, was once named to the FBI's Top 10 Most Wanted List.

Benjamin Patrick Paddock, spent eight years on the list, beginning in 1969. He was removed on May 5, 1977 after he no longer fit the criteria. He was eventually captured in Oregon in 1978 and sentenced to 20 years in prison for his role in a bank robbery in Phoenix, Arizona in 1960.

According to the New York Daily News, Paddock, who went by a variety of aliases including "Chromedome" and "Old Baldy," was arrested in his 30's for robbing a Valley National Bank in Phoenix in 1960. At the time he was living in Tucson with his wife and four kids.

After he was caught, he was imprisoned but later escaped.

He died in 1998.

His son Stephen was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived, police said Monday. Nevada authorities say they believe Paddock acted alone and no motive was yet known.

Paddock owned a single-family home in Sun City Mesquite, a retirement community along the Nevada-Arizona border, Mesquite Police Chief Troy Tanner said. He lived there with a 62-year-old woman, police said.

He's accused of fatally shooting 58 people and wounding over 500 more in what's being called the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.

Before Sunday, the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history took place in June 2016, when a gunman who professed support for Muslim extremist groups opened fire at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, killing 49 people.